News: Troy Hill to visit Raiders

Marcus Peters will have a friend in town on Monday as he visits with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, veteran cornerback Troy Hill will be working out alongside Peters in Las Vegas.

The #Raiders are working out veteran CB Troy Hill today, along with former #Ravens CB Marcus Peters, sources say. The versatile Hill, who can play inside and outside, started 12 games for the #Rams last season. LV looking for backend help before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Peters and Hill played together with the Los Angeles Rams for about one and half years from 2018 to 2019 before the former was traded to the Baltimore Ravens midseason. Hill remained in Los Angeles until 2021 when he spent one season with the Cleveland Browns before returning to the Rams last year. He’s an eight-year veteran with eight career interceptions, 34 passes defended and 334 total tackles.

Obviously, the Raiders are looking to make some last-minute improvements to their cornerback room right before the team’s veterans report to training camp tomorrow. In addition to the numbers above and his experience, Hill would bring versatility to the Silver and Black’s secondary as he has experience covering outside and in the slot. That’s something defensive coordinator Patrick Graham covets and could be his most significant competitive advantage over the ball-hawking Peters.

Heading into camp, Las Vegas’ projected starting corners are Duke Shelley, Nate Hobbs and David Long Jr. with Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Brandon Facyson and Jakorian Bennett serving as the primary backups. However, it seems like the position group will be shaken up in the next couple of days.

