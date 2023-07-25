Report: Josh Jacobs has yet to report for training camp

The Josh Jacobs watch is officially on.

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back did not report for the start of training camp with the rest of the team Tuesday at the franchise’s Henderson, Nevada practice facility according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson. The team’s first training camp practice will occur Wednesday morning. Jacobs reportedly has departed Las Vegas and is not planning to return anytime soon.

RB Josh Jacobs has not reported to #Raiders camp, at this time, per sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 25, 2023

It is not known how long Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, will stay away from the team. The Raiders open the regular season September 10 at the Denver Broncos. There have been conflicting reports on whether Jacobs will consider staying away into the regular season.

It is not a surprise that Jacobs is staying away from training camp. That became likely when he and the Raiders failed to beat the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to a contract extension. It has been reported that Jacobs could stay away until the season before signing his franchise tender. Because he is unsigned he can’t be fined for missing training camp.

Jacobs, 25, can’t play this season until he signs his franchise tag, which is $10.1 million. Jacobs, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is in the situation because the Raiders‘ brass declined to exercise the fifth-year option on him in May, 2022.

With Jacobs out of training camp, backups such as Zamir White, Brittain Brown and Brandon Bolden will get more work in practice.

There are four possible outcomes for Jacobs in 2023.

He signs franchise tender and reports to team.

He does not report all season.

The Raiders can rescind the tender and make him a free agent.

The Raiders can trade Jacobs.

Of course, Jacobs and the Raiders can come to a compromise similar to what happened Tuesday morning with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Barkley seemed to settle and it’s unclear if Jacobs will do the same.

Saquon Barkley hurt every NFL running back with his hilariously bad extension https://t.co/PQtrIRqYC0 — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) July 25, 2023

For now, we wait.