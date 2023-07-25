Silver Minings: Veterans report to training camp today

Get excited, we’re one step closer to the start of the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season as the Raiders’ veterans are set to join the rookies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada for training camp today!

But we still have a couple of calendar turns to go before Week 1, and there are plenty of storylines surrounding Las Vegas to keep tabs on during training camp.

Josh Jacobs’ absence

After failing to reach a long-term agreement on a contract extension with Jacobs, the Raiders will begin practicing without him. The franchise-tagged running back hasn’t signed the one-year tender which is the only way he’ll be able to play for the Silver and Black next season. He isn’t expected to show up to training camp and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that Jacobs was seen boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas yesterday. However, The Athletic’s Tashan Reed said the expectation is that the 2022 rushing champ will join the team before Week 1.

Jimmy Garoppolo cleared

The Raiders got some good news over the weekend as Garoppolo passed his physical and is expected to be a full-go during the team’s first full practice on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN and Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Garoppolo missed all of the team’s spring practices after having foot surgery in March and the organization infamously gave themselves an out in his contract just in case. However, that becomes a moot point as he’ll be under center tomorrow.

Tyree Wilson and Byron Young injured

Wilson beginning camp on the NFI list wasn’t much of a surprise as he suffered a foot injury back in November which caused him to miss the end of Texas Tech’s season, nearly all pre-draft events and Las Vegas’ spring practices. However, Young landing on PUP was a bit of a shocker and the team hasn’t released any details on his injury. Both rookies can be activated at any time during camp and will count toward the 90-man roster.

Marcus Peters signed

After what felt like months of flirting, the former All-Pro cornerback and his favorite team as a child finally made it official. Peters, an Oakland native, brings his 32 career interceptions and two first-team All-Pro bids over to Sin City to bolster a cornerback room that was missing a ball-hawk and some star power.

