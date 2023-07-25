 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Saquon Barkley agreement lead to Josh Jacobs’ solution?

Fellow franchise-tagged running back strikes deal with Giants

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley were in the same exact situation ... until Tuesday morning.

In a surprising development, Barkley and the New York Giants ended a contract stalemate early Tuesday morning by agreeing to a new one-year contract. Thus, the franchise-tagged running back is reporting to the team’s training camp.

Perhaps the compromise between Barkley and New York will spark a similar agreement between Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The deadline passed July 17 for all franchise-tagged players to agree to a long-term contract. That meant Jacobs and Barkley could either sign their franchise tag tender of $10.1 million or stay away from the team.

Both players reportedly were planning to stay away from training camp. Jacobs reportedly departed Las Vegas on Monday with no plans of returning soon. There have been conflicting reports whether Jacobs could stay away from the team into the regular season, which starts September 10 at Denver. The Raiders’ veterans report today and they start practicing Wednesday. So, the clock is ticking for Jacobs and the team.

Barkley’s new deal includes incentives and bonuses which increases his 2023 salary cap. It is a rarely used contract option. Barkley can still be given the franchise tag next year.

Now, that Barkley has come to this agreement, it makes sense that Jacobs and the Raiders explore this possibility to satisfy the player for this season,

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...