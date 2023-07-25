Will Saquon Barkley agreement lead to Josh Jacobs’ solution?

Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley were in the same exact situation ... until Tuesday morning.

In a surprising development, Barkley and the New York Giants ended a contract stalemate early Tuesday morning by agreeing to a new one-year contract. Thus, the franchise-tagged running back is reporting to the team’s training camp.

Surprise!



The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.



Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

Perhaps the compromise between Barkley and New York will spark a similar agreement between Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The deadline passed July 17 for all franchise-tagged players to agree to a long-term contract. That meant Jacobs and Barkley could either sign their franchise tag tender of $10.1 million or stay away from the team.

Both players reportedly were planning to stay away from training camp. Jacobs reportedly departed Las Vegas on Monday with no plans of returning soon. There have been conflicting reports whether Jacobs could stay away from the team into the regular season, which starts September 10 at Denver. The Raiders’ veterans report today and they start practicing Wednesday. So, the clock is ticking for Jacobs and the team.

Barkley’s new deal includes incentives and bonuses which increases his 2023 salary cap. It is a rarely used contract option. Barkley can still be given the franchise tag next year.

To be precise, Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley had $909,000 worth of incentives added to his deal for three categories:



1350 rushing yards plus a playoff berth

65 receptions

11 touchdowns — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

Now, that Barkley has come to this agreement, it makes sense that Jacobs and the Raiders explore this possibility to satisfy the player for this season,