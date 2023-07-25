Raiders news: Injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyree Wilson

As the Las Vegas Raiders’ veterans report to training camp Tuesday, head coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights:
- McDaniels said there are no restrictions on new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to start camp. Yet, the coach said the team always tries to be smart about bringing along players coming off an injury. Garoppolo passed his physical Sunday after being out all offseason after a March foot surgery.
- While Garoppolo is ready to hit the practice field, first-round pick Tyree Wilson is not. He has also been out with a foot injury. McDaniels said the pass-rusher from Texas Tech is headed in the right direction and this delay to training camp was expected when the team used the No. 7 overall pick on him. There is reportedly a chance he will be ready for Week 1 at the Denver Broncos on September 10.
- Third-round pick, defensive tackle Byron Young is on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The team hasn’t given any details about his situation, but McDaniels indicated Young is coming along well.
- McDaniels said of the Josh Jacobs contract situation: “it is what it is,” and there hasn’t been much movement said the deadline for the franchise-tagged players to sign contract extensions eight days ago. Jacobs isn’t expected to attend training camp at this point.
- McDaniels was excited about signing cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday. The coach said the Oakland native “wants to be a Raider.”
Josh McDaniels is excited about what Marcus Peters brings to the #Raiders. pic.twitter.com/HBRIqStjWC— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 25, 2023
- McDaniels said he is “super excited” about slot receiver Hunter Renfrow going into this season. That pours some water on all the speculation that Renfrow is on his way out of Las Vegas.
