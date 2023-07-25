Raiders release Chase Garbers, now have completely new quarterback room

On the day the full squad reported to training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders made the last move in completely remaking their quarterback room.

The Raiders, who will hold their first training camp practice Wednesday, released quarterback Chase Garbers. This regime signed the Cal product as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad. He ended last season as the backup after the team sat down former starter Derek Carr.

Garbers is being released after receiving praise by Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels this offseason. He joins Carr (Now with New Orleans) and Jarrett Stidham (now with Denver) as the 2022 quarterbacks who are all now gone. Carr was released in February and Stidham left on the first day of free agency.

The Raiders have three new quarterbacks on the roster for the 2023 season — starter Jimmy Garoppolo, backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell. Both Garoppolo and Hoyer signed as free agents and both played for McDaniels in New England. The Raiders traded up to draft O’Connell from Purdue in the fourth round.

The team also cut cornerback Isiah Brown and re-signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko. Peko played eight games for the Raiders in 2022.