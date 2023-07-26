Raiders 2023 training camp: Tre’von Moehrig looking to bounce back

Going into the 2022 NFL season, much was expected from Las Vegas Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig.

After all, the 2021 second-round pick was coming off of a strong rookie season and he looked like a player who could soon become a Pro Bowl-type performer for a reason in desperate need foundational defensive players.

Yet, going as the Raiders begin training camp in 2023, there is maybe less excitement surrendering Moehrig and more question marks after he struggled some in 2022. The second-round pick from TCU looked to have a difficult time adjusting to the defensive system by the new regime.

Still, as he enters a pivotal prove-it year, Moehrig is prepared for the challenge. He said this offseason that it is beneficial to be in the system of Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for a second season.

“Yeah, it definitely feels good to have the same staff and the same camaraderie that we had last year,” Moehrig said. “That was big for me. It helps me and it helps the rest of the team build relationships and play together and faster.”

Moehrig said he spent every day this offseason coming into the Raiders’ facility and immersing himself into the scheme with intense film work, which should help him in his third NFL season.

“ Just picking up more film. Just learning more concepts, just learning more football,” Moehrig said. “Being able to turn on that film and pinpoint some stuff that didn’t know last year or the year before, it was a big deal. So, definitely watching more film ... It’s just being on the same page, the communication aspect of it. I’ve said it before, at the end of the day, it’s all concepts. Just learning different concepts, learning different coaching schemes, how they want it done.”

One area that Moehrig wants to improve in his creating more turnovers. He had some opportunities that he didn’t take advantage of thus far in his NFL career. He has one interception in 32 NFL games and no fumble recoveries. He had seven interceptions in 33 college games. He hopes to get those college vibes going again in 2023.