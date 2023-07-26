Raiders Reacts Survey: Will Josh Jacobs miss regular season games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting training camp this week, attempting to bounce back from last season. However, they will be without their star running Josh Jacobs, who has not reported to camp.

Jacobs is sitting out of training camp and the preseason, unhappy with his contract situation. He and the front office couldn’t see eye to eye when it came to long-term stability. The next question becomes will the issues leak into the season.

On this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Jacobs will miss regular season games. Since he is not signed under contract, it is a possibility going forward. Let us know your thoughts below.