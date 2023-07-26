Raiders training camp: Jimmy Garoppolo hits the practice field

Wednesday was a landmark day for these 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only was it the team’s first practice of training camp, but it was the first time new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit the practice field as a Raider after not being able to work on the field during the entire offseason.

It was the first time Garoppolo was in uniform on a football field since he was injured in Week 13 of last season while with the San Francisco 49ers. He had foot surgery in March shortly after signing with the Raiders. Garoppolo passed his Raiders’ physical on Sunday, clearing the way for him to practice fully with his new teammates.

Garoppolo, who talked to reporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the first time since his introductory press conference in March, said, overall, he wasn’t overly concerned about the foot injury affecting this season because the Raiders had a strong plan. He did say he was a bit nervous starting practice with his new team.

Getting in sync with his weapons will be key for Garoppolo with the season opener at the Denver Broncos looming in 46 days. Both Garoppolo and Raiders’ star Davante Adams stated there is work to do, but they think they’re off to a good start.

Jimmy G. noted that he once thought he badly overthrew Adams on Wednesday, but the star easily hauled in the ball. Garoppolo said having a receiver as smooth as Adams “is a luxury.”

Adams added that there were some good conversations on the field and there was good progress made.

Garoppolo said he thought it was smart that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels asked him for his input to include some of the plays he did with the 49ers’ last season.

Garoppolo, known for being a strong leader, has already made an impact on his new teammates after one workout. Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby said Garoppolo “talks a lot of shit” on the field, but he loves it because Jimmy G. “is a dog.”

In other Raiders’ practice notes:

Reportedly, the only players on the active roster not working Wednesday were cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive tackle Neil Farrell. No reasons were given but Hobbs did suffer a facial injury at a celebrity softball game over the weekend. Later Thursday, Farrell was put on the non-football injury list.

He can be activated at any time. He joins fellow defensive linemen, rookies Tyree Wilson and Byron Young, on injured lists to start camp.

Crosby said he is supporting his good friend Josh Jacobs, who is currently staying away from the team because of a contract issue.