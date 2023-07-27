Silver Minings: Raiders scored at high rate when losing in 2022

The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders’ season was weird.

There’s no other way of describing it.

The first year of Josh McDaniels’ tenure as the Raiders’ head coach is mostly remembered for the team blowing multiple double-digit leads and, in the end, for going from a 10-7 playoff team in 2021 to a bitterly disappointing 6-11 squad.

Here’s another aspect of the 2022 Raiders. They were among the NFL’s best teams when behind. According to a recent tweet NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders score rate on drives when losing games in 2022 was 45.6 percent. It was the fourth best rate in the NFL. Las Vegas was the only team in the top seven in this stat not to advance to the playoffs last season. Here is the full list:

score rate on drives when losing:



53.7% - KC

51.8% - CIN

51.4% - BUF

45.6% - LV

44.2% - JAX

44.1% - NYG

43.0% - MIA

41.8% - ATL

41.7% - SF

41.4% - DET

41.4% - GB

40.8% - LAC

39.1% - DAL

39.0% - SEA

37.0% - CAR

36.6% - MIN

35.4% - NYJ

35.0% - WAS

34.9% - PIT

34.5% - NO

33.7% - NE… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2023

The problem was the Raiders’ didn’t take advantage of this trait much. Yes, they were in most of the games last seasons, but they couldn’t close games out enough whether they were ahead or behind during key moments in games.

It’s up to McDaniels to change these trends in 2023.

In other Raiders’ news: