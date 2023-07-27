Josh Jacobs contract: Many fans expect him to leave in 2024

All eyes are on Josh Jacobs’ future with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing yardage king, has not reported to training camp. There are reports that Jacobs could hold out into the regular season. The Raiders play at the Denver Broncos on September 10 in Week 1.

We recently asked how you see Jacobs’ future playing out. Here were the options:

Jacobs plays this year: It’s possible he comes back after training camp and play a few seasons or a near full season. He can make a point and then go out and try to secure his future with another strong season. Yet, he leaves elsewhere in 2024 after Raiders don’t franchise tag him.

He stay away: Jacobs could pull a Le’Veon Bell from 2018. But for a player trying to secure his future at a position where there is a short shelf life, giving up $10.09 million would be risky. That would all but end his time with the team.

The Raiders can trade him this year, but with the overall market for running backs, would another team give the Raiders much?

The Raiders can rescind the franchise tag and make him a free agent: Anything is possible, but that would be a shock.

He signs long-term deal in offseason: There were reports that the Raiders and Jacobs were close to a deal at the deadline. But that doesn’t really mean there would be momentum in seven months. Plus, The Athletic called BS on those reports. Length of contract is key here and would the Raiders want to extend Jacobs a year after not doing it this year considering worry about age at the position? It seems like the Raiders want to play Jacobs year-to-year

He leaves after 2024: This would mean he plays on the franchise tag for two seasons and then walks in 2025.

In the end, many people in this community, think Jacobs will play for the Raiders this season, but move on in free agency next year. Forty-eight percent of our voters fell that way.

I can see that sentiment, but honestly I think everything is on the table. Thanks for playing along.