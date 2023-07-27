Submit your mailbag questions!

The veterans are in town as they joined the rookies at training camp this week and the Las Vegas Raiders held their first full practice of the season yesterday! We are inching closer and closer to the start of the regular season and I’m sure you have plenty of questions as the Raiders made some news this week.

Cornerback Marcus Peters is finally joining the team he grew up watching, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. was placed on the Non-Football Injury list while Kyle Peko was re-signed, and the Josh Jacobs saga continues as he officially didn’t show up for camp this week.

So, drop anything you have for me in the comments section below

