Tom Brady’s path to Raiders’ ownership could be intercepted by rule

As the Las Vegas Raiders begin on-field preparations for the 2023 NFL season this week, a report emerged that an expected off-field move may be in danger of not happening.

Pro Football Talk reported that a long-in-the-works move to make legendary quarterback Tom Brady a minority owner of the Raiders has been complicated by an NFL rule and it could scuttle the entire plan.

:Last month, the NFL banned giving equity stakes to players and employees. PFT reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke at a league meeting last week against the plan because he said he was planning to employ Brady. PFT reported that now that Davis can’t both employ Brady and sell him a piece of the team, it could end any deal.

It seems that Davis and Brady have a lot to discuss if Brady is, indeed, going to be part of the Silver and Black. I wouldn’t say the deal is dead, but it is surely now complicated,

Mr. Tuck Rule and Davis agreed on Brady buying a piece of the team in May. In March, Brady became a partial owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, their majority owner is Davis.

Davis has long been a fan of Brady and the two have forged a relationship in recent years. It was heavily speculated that the Raiders would seriously pursue Brady if he decided to play this season. Davis very much wanted Brady when he was a free agent in 2020. Brady will still be able to move on with his role as a FOX game analyst in 2024 even though if he joins the Raiders’ ownership group.

Brady has said becoming a part owner of an NFL team is a dream come true. He did note he will have a “passive” role with the team. Thus, don’t expect him to be part of the on-field decision making if this happens.

Brady, 45, is adamant that he is retired for good. If, for some reason, he were to want to play for the Raiders (if he became an owner), it would be complicated and would need approval from other owners. So, it’s not likely to happen if Brady joins the franchise.