Silver Minings: Fans events at Raiders training camp this weekend

As the Las Vegas Raiders settle into training camp, they will have some extra motivation to perform well this weekened.

Their will be plenty of fans at the practices as their Henderson, Nevada practice facility. The NFL is having fan events at all 32 NFL training camps this weekend to help kickoff the 2023 season. The league is touting the event as ‘Back Together Weekend’.

All NFL teams started their full-team training camps this week. The Raiders’ first training camp practice was Wednesday.

The Raiders’ training camp practices are usually closed, but they do have some fan events throughout the camp. This is the Raiders’ fourth training camp in Henderson. They previously trained in Napa, California when they were based in Oakland. The Raiders are following a league trend of holding training camp at their facility.

In 2002, just 10 teams held training camp at home. Now, just seven teams go away for training camp.

