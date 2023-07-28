Raiders training camp: Ranking running back options with Josh Jacobs out

With Josh Jacobs staying away from training camp because of a contract issue, let’s look at some of the Las Vegas Raiders’ options at running back during training camp and in the preseason.

Of course, if Jacobs’ continues to stay away from the team into the regular season (there are conflicting reports on his intentions).

Zamir White:

This is the most logical and intriguing name to watch. The Raiders drafted the former Georgia star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft a day after announcing they weren’t giving Jacobs the fifth-year option, which triggered this stalemate the 2022 NFL rushing yardage king is currently in with the team. The team likes White and is confident he can take on a bigger role this year if need be.

Brittain Brown:

The 2022 seventh-round pick could be a decent backup and he could have a role in short-yardage situations. He is a guy to watch in the preseason.

Brandon Bolden:

He is a favorite of this coaching staff and he was in New England with most of them. He is a key special teamer, who can play in a pinch.

Ameer Abdullah:

Another vet. He is versatile. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and is a weapon on third down. He is also a special teamer. It will be very difficult keeping him off the 53-man roster.

Sincere McCormick:

He’s an interesting name. McCormick, who was hurt last season, had a big college career at UTSA and he has some ability. Let’s see what he can do in the preseason.

Conclusion:

Jacobs is the star here, but if he does stay away, this group should be able to get by starting with White.