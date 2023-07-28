You have your eyes on Drake Thomas, McClendon Curtis and Dalton Wagner among Raiders undrafted free agents

We talked rookies this week in our Silver and Black Pride Tuesday Community Question as the Las Vegas Raiders began training camp.

We asked which of the Raiders’ undrafted free agents do you think is going to show out the most during training camp and in the preseason.

And I appreciate that so many of you play along.

As always, there were some fine responses. Here are some of your responses:

Again, I really appreciate our of your responses

For the record, I have to lean with the Curtis voters. But I can see plenty of these youngsters impressing us all in the coming weeks.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation.

Cheers and happy weekend.