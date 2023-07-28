 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You have your eyes on Drake Thomas, McClendon Curtis and Dalton Wagner among Raiders undrafted free agents

Fans are fired up for Las Vegas’ UDFAs

By Bill Williamson
We talked rookies this week in our Silver and Black Pride Tuesday Community Question as the Las Vegas Raiders began training camp.

We asked which of the Raiders’ undrafted free agents do you think is going to show out the most during training camp and in the preseason.

And I appreciate that so many of you play along.

As always, there were some fine responses. Here are some of your responses:

RaiderCode
Curtis will likely make the 53. Wagner and Plant to PS. The rest who knows?
BrotherJsaysYUCK
Drake Thomas.
Objective_Raider
Me thinks McClendon Curtis, Drake Thomas, and Dalton Wagner in that order.
Given enough time, I see Bricillo turning both Curtis and Wagner into starting caliber players. Dude is way under appreciated by the nation

Again, I really appreciate our of your responses

For the record, I have to lean with the Curtis voters. But I can see plenty of these youngsters impressing us all in the coming weeks.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

