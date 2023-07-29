Silver Minings: Hunter Renfrow ‘didn’t have fun last season’

In 2021, Hunter Renfrow became a household name in the NFL. He finished the year with 103 receptions and 1038 yards for the Las Vegas Raiders and was known as one of the best route runners in football.

The 2022 season was a different story for the Clemson product dealing with injuries and adjusting to the scheme. It was a drop off to 36 receptions and 330 yards, plus dropping from nine touchdowns to two.

Renfrow spoke of those struggles in his latest press conference on Friday. He was candid in his responses, giving honest answers the media craves. One of them was Renfrow didn't have much fun last season.

“I didn’t necessarily have a lot of fun last year. And so, that’s my big thing for this year, is to find ways to have fun and not really care about the outside noise and just go out there and go in with my teammates and find a way to have a blast.”

He expanded on the topic further during the press conference.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m trying to find ways to correct it, right. But, yeah, I mean, just from the spring and the verbiage and going through these first few days of camp, these first few installs, everything is so much more smooth, so much more familiar. And the guys are familiar, the coaching staff is familiar in how they coach. And so, I feel like I’m in a lot better place than I was this time last year.”

Football is a mental sport; things go wrong when players aren't right in the head. Renfrow feels like he is in the right spot mentally to help this offense take the next step. Hopefully, it turns into production on the field.

