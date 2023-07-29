SB Nation Reacts: Only 40% of Raiders fans think Josh Jacobs will miss games

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting training camp this week, attempting to bounce back from last season. However, they will be without their star running Josh Jacobs, who has not reported to camp.

Jacobs is sitting out of training camp and the preseason, unhappy with his contract situation. He and the front office couldn’t see eye to eye regarding long-term stability. The next question becomes will the issues leak into the season.

On this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Jacobs will miss regular season games. Since he is not signed under contract, it is possible going forward. 60% of Raiders fans believe Jacobs will be there in Week 1.

For the season to be successful, Jacobs is vital for that to come to fruition. He proved last season his capabilities in the rushing offense. Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler might have to take the blueprint from the New York Giants and add flavor to a one-year deal.

No matter what, it is unlikely Jacobs will miss out on games. However, it will be a cloud over the Raiders preseason.