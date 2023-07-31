Raiders cornerback position after signing Marcus Peters

The Las Vegas Raiders’ cornerback group has been a work in progress over the years and it’s been well documented all of the blown high-round picks have been made over the years.

Like other positions this offseason, the Raiders had major upheaval at the cornerback position this offseason. Las Vegas has signed four veterans in free agency and drafted one in the fourth round. Their latest addition at the position is veteran Marcus Peters and they also recently looked at veteran cornerback Troy Hill.

Peters, 30, is expected to be the Raiders’ top cornerback. If he can stay healthy, He has a chance to be solid. he was a prolific ball hawk earlier in his career and he is a proven feisty presence in the secondary.

What about the rest of the Raiders’ crowded, but questioned-filled group? Let’s take a look,

They will likely keep six cornerback, so there is plenty to work through in training camp and in the preseason.

The Raiders currently have the following cornerbacks on the roster: Peters (free agent), Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley (free agent), David Long Jr. (free agent), Brandon Facyson (free agent), Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Jakorian Bennett (draft pick), Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Isiah Brown, Azizi Hearn (rookie UDFA) and Bryce Cosby.

Here is how I currently see it working on the 53-man roster.

Locks:

Peters, Hobbs, Bennett

Likely:

Shelly, Long, Facyson

Got to fight:

Hall, Robertson, Webb, Ike and Isiah Brown, Cosby, and Hearn.

Again, this is a crowded position and the competition in going to be intense in the next month.