Raiders training camp 2023: Nate Hobbs starts practicing

With his softball career likely behind him, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is starting training camp work.

#Raiders CB Nate Hobbs is practicing for the first time during training camp today. He's wearing a red non-contact jersey. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) July 31, 2023

Hobbs began practicing Monday. He is not fully ready as he is wearing a non-contact jersey. However, Hobbs is clearly on the road to being ready to start the season Week 1 at the Denver Broncos on September 10. Hobbs missed the first four days of training camp practices with an eye injury he suffered during a charity softball game in Las Vegas on July 22.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic, fellow Raiders’ defensive players, starting linebacker Divine Deablo and backup safety Jaquan Johnson were not at practice for undisclosed reasons.

#Raiders I don't see at practice today:

- RB Josh Jacobs (unsigned)

- EDGE Tyree Wilson (NFI)

- DT Neil Farrell Jr. (NFI)

- DT Byron Young (PUP)

- LB Divine Deablo (undisclosed)

- S Jaquan Johnson (undisclosed) — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) July 31, 2023

Defensive linemen Tyree Wilson, Neil Farrell, and Byron Young all remain on injured lists. They’ve been out since training camp started. The team has not given a timeline on any of their returns. They can be lifted from the injured lists at any time,