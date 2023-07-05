Raiders poll results: Fans not worried about Josh Jacobs’ holding out

Josh Jacobs stayed away from the voluntary offseason program and the mandatory minicamp for the Las Vegas Raiders and most of the Raider Nation is overly concerned about it.

That’s the right approach in my mind.

We recently held a poll, asking members of this passionate community if they were worried that Jacobs did not attend the minicamp. In a poll with 370 responses, 74 percent of the voters said there is nothing to worry about at this point. Just 26 percent of the voters thought Jacobs needed to be at the camp.

For the record, I agree with the masses on this one despite a recent report that stated Jacobs may hold out into the season. It really doesn’t matter that Jacobs is not at the mandatory minicamp this week in the grand scheme. It would have been a major surprise if Jacobs would have showed up, really,

Now, if Jacobs doesn’t show up for training camp, then it’s time to worry. But missing the the offseason activities, even the mandatory minicamp, is just part of his franchise tag process. So, for now, it’s all good.

Thanks to all who participated.