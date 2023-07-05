Silver Minings: Feet headline Raiders’ concerns leading into training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to begin training camp in a little over two weeks and have a couple of early storylines to keep an eye on regarding injuries to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie defensive lineman Tyree Wilson.

Garoppolo infamously had foot surgery in the offseason, and the end of Wilson’s last season at Texas Tech was cut short due to a foot injury, which also forced him to sit out all of the pre-draft events as well as the Raiders’ OTAs and minicamps. Recently, The Athletic had all their beat writers list every team’s biggest concern heading into camp, and Vic Tafur listed feet as the Raiders’.

Feet The expectation is that both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first-round pick Tyree Wilson will be back from foot injuries for the start of training camp. Then again, the Raiders had no idea that Garoppolo needed foot surgery when he showed up to sign his new contract in March — and the Raiders did rework his deal to include an out if he is not healthy, so they are not 100 percent certain everything will work out. Wilson, meanwhile, is being counted on to learn from Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and give the Raiders the deepest pass rush in the AFC and make life easier for a patchwork defense. Adding a couple of experienced feet in veteran free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters would also be nice.

From the sounds of it, this storyline should come to a quick end. Rookies report to camp on July 20 and the veterans get into town five days later, so make sure to keep an eye out for any attendance reports on Twitter.

