Silver Minings: Feet headline Raiders’ concerns leading into training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to begin training camp in a little over two weeks and have a couple of early storylines to keep an eye on regarding injuries to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie defensive lineman Tyree Wilson.
Garoppolo infamously had foot surgery in the offseason, and the end of Wilson’s last season at Texas Tech was cut short due to a foot injury, which also forced him to sit out all of the pre-draft events as well as the Raiders’ OTAs and minicamps. Recently, The Athletic had all their beat writers list every team’s biggest concern heading into camp, and Vic Tafur listed feet as the Raiders’.
Feet
The expectation is that both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first-round pick Tyree Wilson will be back from foot injuries for the start of training camp. Then again, the Raiders had no idea that Garoppolo needed foot surgery when he showed up to sign his new contract in March — and the Raiders did rework his deal to include an out if he is not healthy, so they are not 100 percent certain everything will work out. Wilson, meanwhile, is being counted on to learn from Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and give the Raiders the deepest pass rush in the AFC and make life easier for a patchwork defense. Adding a couple of experienced feet in veteran free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters would also be nice.
From the sounds of it, this storyline should come to a quick end. Rookies report to camp on July 20 and the veterans get into town five days later, so make sure to keep an eye out for any attendance reports on Twitter.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Happy belated birthday Al Davis: the godfather of the Silver and Black would have been 94 years old yesterday.
- Foster Moreau in remission: the former Raiders’ tight end tweeted out the best news of the week; “After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended AMDG.”
- Bilal Nichols must lead the way at DT: “The interior pass rusher can affect the entire defensive line with his effectiveness,” writes Silver and Black Pride’s Ray Aspuria.
- O.J. Howard on the bubble?: “Releasing Howard would save $641,250 off the cap while costing just $451,250 in dead money,” says Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.
