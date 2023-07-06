Silver Minings: Raiders’ looking for same explosion in 2023 as last year

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense had some tremendous moments in 2022, the first season under offensive head coach Josh McDaniels.

Yes, there were plenty of issues as well. However, in this uneven first season, one problem did not exist in Las Vegas: The Raiders knew how to strike quickly.

Whether it was a bomb to Davante Adams or Mack Hollins or a big run by Josh Jacobs, lightning struck quickly for this team.

How quickly?

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were tied for the league lead with 17 touchdowns scored outside of the red zone. That’s one way to combat problems inside the red zone.

The Raiders were tied with the Philadelphia Eagles in this stat. They, of course, went to the Super Bowl. Here is the complete list:

TDs scored from outside the red zone last year:



17 - PHI, LV

16 - SF, SEA

15 - BUF

14

13

12 - CIN, NE

11 - MIA, NO

10 - DAL, GB

9 - CHI, JAX

8 - KC, CLE, DET, MIN

7 - NYG, TEN, WAS ARI, DEN, NYJ, LAC, CAR

6 - BAL, HOU

5 - TB, LAR

4 - ATL

3 - IND

2 - PIT — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 7, 2023

Yes, there are several new pieces in this offense, but if McDaniels can figure pout to score often inside and out of the red zone, the Raiders will be in business.

