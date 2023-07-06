 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders’ looking for same explosion in 2023 as last year

Las Vegas struck fast last season

By Bill Williamson
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense had some tremendous moments in 2022, the first season under offensive head coach Josh McDaniels.

Yes, there were plenty of issues as well. However, in this uneven first season, one problem did not exist in Las Vegas: The Raiders knew how to strike quickly.

Whether it was a bomb to Davante Adams or Mack Hollins or a big run by Josh Jacobs, lightning struck quickly for this team.

How quickly?

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were tied for the league lead with 17 touchdowns scored outside of the red zone. That’s one way to combat problems inside the red zone.

The Raiders were tied with the Philadelphia Eagles in this stat. They, of course, went to the Super Bowl. Here is the complete list:

Yes, there are several new pieces in this offense, but if McDaniels can figure pout to score often inside and out of the red zone, the Raiders will be in business.

