NFL Supplemental draft: Should Raiders partake?

The NFL supplemental draft is returning next Tuesday.

It will be the first time the NFL has held the supplemental draft in four years. Let’s take a quick look at it:

How it works:

The supplemental draft is for players who weren’t eligible for the regular draft. If a team takes a player they will lose their pick in that same round in next spring NFL draft.

Who’s available:

There are two players available to be drafted. They are Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (6-3, 200 pounds) and Jackson State’s Malachi Wideman, who is 6-foot-5 and previously played at Tennessee. Both players had some college success and both project as decent NFL prospects.

What to expect:

Both Wright, who played with Raiders’ rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell in college, and Wideman could be taken in the mid-to-late round.

Will the Raiders consider either player?

Anything is possible, but it would be a bit of a surprise if the Raiders take either player and use a 2024 draft pick by doing so. The Raiders signed four free agent wide receivers and drafted Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker in the third round this offseason. So, there isn’t a pressing need at the position.

Raiders history:

There have been 29 supplemental drafts since it began in 1977. The Raiders have picked one player in the supplemental draft. They selected Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor in the third round in 2011. Pryor was the final draft pick of late Raiders’ owner Al Davis’ life.