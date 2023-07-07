Silver Minings: Raiders need to be better in 4th quarter

Josh McDaniels has a long list of areas he need to work on entering his second season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Paramount on the list is improving play in the fourth quarter. Yes, the Raiders were in many games in a season in which they went a bitterly disappointing 6-11. Many of their defeats were games that turned around in the final 15 minutes of the game.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were 8-7-2 in games after the third quarter. So, things often went awry for McDaniels’ squad in the fourth quarter.

Here is Sharp’s numbers for every NFL team after three quarters in the 2022 NFL season:

interesting concept:



2022 standings if games ended after 3 quarters



12-2-2: BUF (AFC 1-seed, bye)

13-3-1: PHI (NFC 1-seed, bye)

13-4: SF (NFC 2-seed)

12-3-2: BAL (AFC 2-seed)

11-4-2: TEN (AFC 3-seed)

11-4-2: DAL (NFC 5-seed)

11-5-1: KC (AFC 4-seed)

9-7-1: MIA (AFC 5-seed)… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 16, 2023

If the Raiders are going to be better in 2023, they must perform better in the fourth quarter,

