Silver Minings: Raiders might face major salary cap issues in future

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger recently released his annual three-year salary cap analysis article and the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be in rough shape for the foreseeable future.

The study ranked the Raiders 31st in the NFL when in it comes to salary cap health over the next three years and below is Spielberger’s rationale.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — RANK: 31 The Raiders are pulling in two different directions from a roster construction standpoint, recouping a grand total of a compensatory third-round pick after moving on from quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller in the same offseason. Las Vegas is also dead last in active draft capital and has the fifth-oldest roster, so an incomplete group doesn’t seem to have a ton of upward mobility in the near future.

The New Orleans Saints are the only team below the Silver and Black, while the Kansas City Chiefs rank 16th, Los Angeles Chargers are 19th and the Denver Broncos came in at No. 24.

“Active Draft Capital” appears to be what’s killing the Raiders as they’re the cellar dwellers of that category by a significant margin of about 1,800 points. For reference, the difference between the 31st team and the 30th team is a little more than 1,200 points.

