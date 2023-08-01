Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson still DPOY favorite

While it’s a bit disappointing that Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick, edge rusher Tyree Wilson isn’t ready to participate in training camp practice yet, there are still high expectations for him.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, The No. 7 overall draft pick in April is still a favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive of Player of the Year award for the 2023 season. Wilson is currently priced at 10-1. It is tied for the fourth lowest (best odds) on the board. Houston Texans pass-rusher Will Anderson (the No. 3 overall pick) is the favorite.

Wilson isn’t ready to hit the field because his is on the Non Football injury list because of a foot injury he suffered last season in college. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said this week there is no timetable for Wilson’s return but he’s headed in the rigth direction. Reportedly, the team is hopeful he will be ready for Week 1 September 10 at the Denver Broncos.

When DraftKings first set odds after the draft, Wilson was priced a 8-1 with the third lowest bets. So, despite not hitting the practice field, much is still expected from the Silver and Black’s top pick.

