Raiders 2023 training camp: Defensive tackle battle has many questions

The Las Vegas Raiders have many position battles in training camp that feature changed and crowded unit.

One of those groups is at defensive tackle. While the Raiders did to the position, there will no high-profile additions in either free agency or the draft at defensive tackle. That was expected going into the offseason.

Let’s look at the group as it currently sits:

The Raiders currently have the following defensive on the roster: Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Neil Farrell, Byron Young (draft pick), Nesta Jade Silvera (draft pick), Kyle Peko, Matthew Butler, Adam Butler and John Jenkins (free agent).

Farrell and Young are currently on injured lists and not on the active roster. They can be activated at any time.

They will likely keep four or five defensive tackles, so there is plenty to work through in training camp and in the preseason.

Here is how I currently see it working on the 53-man roster.

Locks:

Nichols, Young (assuming he’s healthy).

Likely:

Tillery, Farrell (health is key as well), Matthew Butler.

Got to fight:

Silvera, Peko, Adam Butler and Jenkins.

Conclusion:

The Raiders need Young and Farrell to get healthy and they need veterans like Nichols and Tillery to have big ears. Also, getting improvement from Matthew Butler would be nice as well. This could be a position where they scour the waiver wire just before the season starts,