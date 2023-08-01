Agent says Chase Garbers returning to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders apparently want to take another look at a quarterback they had in the program all of last year and this offseason.

Agent Ira Turner announced early Tuesday morning that Chase Garbers is re-signing with the team.

The move comes exactly a week after the Raiders released Garbers. He worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. This regime signed the Cal product as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad. He ended last season as the backup after the team sat down former starter Derek Carr.

The Raiders have three new quarterbacks on the roster for the 2023 season — starter Jimmy Garoppolo, backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell. Now, Garbers is back in the mix. His best chance to stick around is probably on the practice squad again.

Monday evening, the Raiders agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris.

The #Raiders are signing former #Chiefs LB Darius Harris, his agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt confirmed. Harris, who spent four years with KC, played all 17 games last season with four starts, including one against Vegas in which he had 10 tackles and a sack. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2023

So, with Garbers and Harris coming in, the Raiders need to make two moves.