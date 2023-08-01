Raiders training camp: O.J. Howard cut, Brandon Facyson carted off

The Las Vegas Raiders are busy on Tuesday on the first day of padded training camp practices.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the team has released veteran tight end O.J. Howard. He was signed as a free agent this offseason.

Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson had to be carted off after suffering an apparent leg injury during practice. He was signed as a free agent this offseason and has been expected to be a part of the rotation at cornerback.

It is not known how severe the injury is, but it’s never a great sign when players have to be carted off of practice. This is potentially the most serious injury a Raiders’ player has suffered during the first six days of practice.

Howard leaves the Raiders with $451,250 in guaranteed money less than week into training camp. The Raiders are excited about second-round pick Michael Mayer, who is in line to start. Jesper Horsted has also reportedly had a good camp and free-agent Austin Hooper is also in the mix as the Raiders transition away from the Darren Waller-Foster Moreau combo at the position,

Earlier Tuesday, the Raiders brought back reserve quarterback Chase Garbers a week after releasing him. Monday night, they agreed to terms with former Kanas City linebacker Darius Harris. So, in addition to Howard, another roster move needs to be made to make room for Garbers and Harris.

