Report: Raiders open to new 2023 deal for Josh Jacobs

Perhaps there is about to be some movement on the Josh Jacobs stalemate with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the team is open to going back to the contract table with Jacobs in an attempt to get him to get back to the team.

New: My understanding is, the #Raiders are open to restarting talks with RB Josh Jacobs, with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team, which still remains the goal for the organization. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 1, 2023

Jacobs has stayed away from the team since training camp started last week as a result of him not getting a contract extension by the July 17 deadline for franchise tagged players.

The Raiders could give Jacobs a raise this year from the franchise tag number of $10.1 million. Last week, running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants ended a contract stalemate early by agreeing to a new one-year contract. Barkley was in the same situation as Jacobs.

Barkley’s new deal includes incentives and bonuses which increases his 2023 salary cap. It is a rarely used contract option. Barkley can still be given the franchise tag next year.

The Raiders can give Jacobs a raise for this year or they can do an incentive-based deal like the Giants did with Barkley. If Jacobs gets incentives, they could be different based on his and the team’s situation. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards rushing in 2022. So, his numbers would likely be higher than Barkley’s.

It is unknown if Jacobs will be receptive to what the Raiders may have in mind, but it seems like there could be some movement on the talks soon.