Silver Minings: Raiders’ win total bet takes hit

There hasn’t been high expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming 2023 NFL season by most national media pundits. You can add the sportsbook makers to that list as well.

And the expectations are getting lower. As the season creeps closer, sportsbooks appear to be losing faith in the Raiders’ chances this season. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders’ current win total bet is [laced at 6.5 games.

It had been 7.5 wins earlier in the offseason. Only eight teams in the league (that’s just a quarter of the NFL) have a win total at DraftKings Sportsbook of 6.5 wins or less. We will see if the oddsmakers are on to something soon enough.

I could easily see the Raiders, coming off of a 6-11 season, winning, at least , seven games in 2023.

