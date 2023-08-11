How long will it take for Raiders to win a championship? Patience is understandably waning

One of my favorite things about or weekly Tuesday Community Questions is the sense of humor displayed by most of you each week.

This week’s segment didn’t disappoint, either. To refresh, the question this Tuesday was how long do you think it’s going to take for the Raiders to win a championship.

It was an honest question, looking for serious responses. But, of course, this fan base has bene through it. The Raiders haven’t won a Super Bowl in nearly 40 years and most of this century has been brutal for many, many reasons.

So, it is only natural many fans are no longer patient. But again, the sense of humor here saves us all. Here are some of your responses:

Cheers and happy weekend.