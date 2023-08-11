Raiders 2023 preview: 5 players to be excited about including Tre’von Moehrig

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to start the preseason (they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT) let’s look at three players who can be keys to a successful 2023 season based on their early performances at training camp thus far;
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett:
The fourth-round pick has flashed during training camp and thus far, the game doesn’t look too big for the fourth-round draft pick from Maryland. There is, of course, a big difference from camp practices to the real NFL action, so it would be a bit of wishing thinking to absolutely believe Bennett is going to be a difference maker as a rookie. But he will get a chance to show what he can do and if he does, indeed, perform well, it will go a long way to fixing the Raiders’ issues at cornerback and give them a much-needed foundational piece on defense.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers:
Meyers has reportedly had an outstanding training camp. The big-ticket free-agent addition could be a strong addition as he joins star receiver Davante Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels will have a varied playbook if Meyer can be as advertised this summer.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig:
There has been a big buzz about the third-year player being a dominant figure in camp. This would be huge if he can carry this into the regular season. The 2021 second-round pick had a strong rookie season, but he struggled to adjust to Patrick Graham’s system in 2022. If the light has come on and if Moehrig does have a big season, it would go a long way to helping this team succeed.
Linebacker Robert Spillane:
The free-agent pickup from the Pittsburgh Steelers has looked good in run support. He was a part-time starter in Pittsburgh. If Spillane is ready to take a major step and become a true impact player, it could finally answer a long-time need for the Raiders.
Wide receiver/returner Tre Tucker:
The third-round pick has dazzled folks in camp. He is a speed burner who can get things done on offense and in the return game. If Tucker is the real deal, Las Vegas’ receiving options will be abundant this season.
