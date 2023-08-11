Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo shines in joint practice against 49ers

The spotlight is always bright on NFL quarterbacks, but heading into the Las Vegas Raiders' joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers in training camp yesterday, current Raiders and former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed the best pair of polarized sunglasses on the market, figuratively speaking.

All eyes were on Garoppolo as he faced the team he led to multiple NFC Championships and a Super Bowl. He answered the bell and put together a strong performance in practice according to multiple reports, including the one below from The Athletic’s David Lombardi (49ers’ beat reporter) and Vic Tafur.

Garoppolo overcame a slow start in the scripted portion of practice. He was particularly sharp in the two-minute-drill portion of move-the-ball work. The Raiders’ QB completed 4-of-6 passes before hitting Hooper for the touchdown. The tight end made a diving catch despite a defensive pass interference call against the 49ers.

Reporters weren’t the only people to take notice of the signal-caller’s performance as pass-rusher Maxx Crosby praised Garoppolo as well.

“I love it,” Crosby said of Garoppolo’s success on the two-minute drives mentioned above. “Jimmy is getting better, better and better. ...He’s coming off an injury, it’s not just going to happen overnight. But Jimmy’s confidence has been only growing, and you’ve seen that today, the last two days to be honest. ...So, Jimmy is getting better and better and I’m super hype for him.”

Now the challenge is stringing together back-to-back good performances against an elite defense as the Raiders and 49ers will hold another joint practice tomorrow, but this was certainly a good start for Garoppolo.

In other Raiders links: