Raiders sign running back Damien Williams

The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their running back group by signing former Kansas City Chiefs tailback Damien Williams, according to his agent Ian Greengross.

Congrats to Damien Williams on signing with the @Raiders. Time for #DameDash to tear 'em up. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) August 11, 2023

The Raiders worked out Williams and fellow veteran running back Rex Burkhart on August 1. It’s unlikely Williams will be ready to play Sunday in the Raiders’ preseason opener against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. He could have a role against the Dallas Cowboys on August 19.

Williams, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season. He paled in one game with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He was productive for the Chiefs in 2018-19 and he starred in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers in 2020. His highest season yardage total is 498 in 2019.

Williams joins a crowded running back room in Las Vegas even without standout starter Josh Jacobs, who is staying away from training camp in a contract dispute. Williams will have to stand out in the preseason and practice to make the 53-man roster, which will initially be set on August 29.