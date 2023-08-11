Davante Adams leaves practice with leg injury

The Las Vegas Raiders received a scare Friday morning when superstar wide receiver Davante Adams was forced to leave a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers after apparently injuring his leg after taking a big hit.

However, later Friday morning, The Athletic reported that a source said Adams’ injury is minor.

Adams' injury is minor, per source. https://t.co/PSKp4ypA6E — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 11, 2023

It was doubtful if the Raiders were planning to play Adams on Sunday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the preseason opener. For most starters, the big work are the two-day joint practices with the 49ers that began Thursday.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on WR Davante Adams' injury "I don't think it was crazy serious. It was a bang-bang play." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 11, 2023

Early in the Friday session, 49ers’ defensive back Oren Burks hit Adams and he went down in a heap. he stayed on the ground for awhile, before going to the sideline where he was attended to. He then limped to the locker room for further examination. Yet, it appears Adams and the Raiders have avoided a serious injury.

Meanwhile, several Las Vegas players didn’t work Friday including wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive end Chandler Jones, according to The Athletic.