Raiders vs. 49ers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The road to the 2023 NFL season takes another big step Sunday afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders open their three-game preseason slate against the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, we likely won’t see a lot of starters in this game, but we showed see several young players who are vying to make the 53-man roster.

And you know the Raiders will be playing to win. In his first season with the team, coach Josh McDaniels led the Raiders to a perfect 4-0 record in the preseason. So, winning in August is a goal of this coaching staff.

Let’s see if the summer streak continues against their former Bay Area rivals.

Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-0, the 49ers are 0-0.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Channel: KVVU (Las Vegas).

Announcers: Jason Horowitz, Matt Millen, Rich Gannon

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant.

Betting: 49ers 3.5, 37.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

