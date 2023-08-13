Raiders vs. 49ers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The road to the 2023 NFL season takes another big step Sunday afternoon as the Las Vegas Raiders open their three-game preseason slate against the San Francisco 49ers.
Of course, we likely won’t see a lot of starters in this game, but we showed see several young players who are vying to make the 53-man roster.
And you know the Raiders will be playing to win. In his first season with the team, coach Josh McDaniels led the Raiders to a perfect 4-0 record in the preseason. So, winning in August is a goal of this coaching staff.
Let’s see if the summer streak continues against their former Bay Area rivals.
Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:
Game info:
Records: The Raiders are 0-0, the 49ers are 0-0.
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Channel: KVVU (Las Vegas).
Announcers: Jason Horowitz, Matt Millen, Rich Gannon
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM
Watch on mobile:
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant.
Betting: 49ers 3.5, 37.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.
