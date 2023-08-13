Silver Minings: Raiders make roster moves before preseason Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their first real football taste on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers are in town to start the preseason. Both teams are hoping to see production from their young players.

With teams dealing with injuries from camp, it becomes harder to keep enough bodies to play four quarters of preseason. When that happens, late editions are made before games to help keep the starters healthy and give players a chance to impress.

On Saturday, The Raiders made roster moves for the same reasons. With three running backs out due to injury or unsigned, the team added Darwin Thompson from TCU. They have also resigned linebacker Kana’i Mauga to the preseason roster.

A couple of players were waived in the aftermath, including DJ Turner. Turner got a chance to contribute in 2022 but hasn’t been healthy during training camp. Darius Harris just joined the football teams but was replaced by Mauga on the roster.

