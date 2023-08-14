Raiders GM: Team is ‘encouraged’ Josh Jacobs will return ‘sooner than later’

Are we getting close to seeing star running back Josh Jacobs return to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perhaps.

Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Raiders is ‘encouraged’ that team and Jacobs, who has stayed away from the team throughout the offseason and during training camp in a contract dispute, will find a common ground that will enable him to re-join the team ‘‘sooner than later.’

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on where things stand with RB Josh Jacobs.....#NFLTrainingCamp I #RaiderNation



The “common ground” comment suggests the team feels like it can come to a one-year compromise with Jacobs. On August 1, NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted that the team is open to going back to the contract table with Jacobs in an attempt to get him to get back to the team.

Jacobs has stayed away from the team since training camp started July 25 as a result of him not getting a contract extension by the July 17 deadline for franchise tagged players.

The Raiders could give Jacobs a raise this year from the franchise tag number of $10.1 million. Last month, running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants ended a contract stalemate early by agreeing to a new one-year contract. Barkley was in the same situation as Jacobs.

Barkley’s new deal includes incentives and bonuses which increases his 2023 salary cap. It is a rarely used contract option. Barkley can still be given the franchise tag next year.

The Raiders can give Jacobs a raise for this year or they can do an incentive-based deal like the Giants did with Barkley. If Jacobs gets incentives, they could be different based on his and the team’s situation. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards rushing in 2022. So, his numbers would likely be higher than Barkley’s.

The clock is ticking with the Raiders starting the regular season in 27 days at the Denver Broncos. So, yes, the Raiders do need Jacobs back sooner rather than later.