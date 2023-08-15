NFL 2023: Ranking importance of every position

With the NFL season approaching, let’s have some fun and rank all of the NFL positions in general importance.

Here’s the guidelines:

We’re not counting quarterback. It’s obviously the most important position in all of team sports. But, as you’ll see, the quarterback position affects this ranking very much

We’re just counting offensive and defensive positions. Sorry, specialists, we still love you.

This is a general NFL ranking, not for the Las Vegas Raiders in particular.

Here we go:

(Defensive end) Pass-rusher:

Stopping the quarterback starts here. You have to hassle him. That’s why pass-rushers are always drafted early (hello, Tyree Wilson) and the good ones gain generational wealth. Defensive success starts here.

Wide receiver:

What’s the quarterback’s job? To sling that ball. So, wide receivers are of a huge value. Again, the first round is always littered with receivers and they are valued when it comes time for extensions as well.

Left tackle:

Quarterbacks aren’t worth much if they’re on their backs. Teams invest heavily in their quarterbacks, so there blindside protectors are of utmost importance. Another high-priority position.

Cornerback:

You can argue this being the most important non-quarterback on the field. This is an extremely vital position. And it’s the most difficult to play in the league other than quarterback. Respect all corners.

Outside linebackers:

This is another high-impact position. Of course, many outside linebackers are excellent pass rushers who can also play the run and cover. Get yourself a good outside ‘backer and you’ll sleep well at night.

Tight end:

I love tight ends. They can change an offense and many are glorified receivers. Another key weapon for the most important position on the field.

Right tackle:

The right tackle isn’t as celebrated as the left tackle, but it’s still vital, especially since they usually face the opponent’s best pass-rusher on most plays.

Center:

You can’t start the play without the center and they have to have a great chemistry with the quarterback. They’re usually one of the brightest players on the field and they’re key to the ground game as well.

Safety:

There are some great safeties in this league, but this spot isn’t quite as important as the cornerback spot.

Defensive tackle:

It’s always nice to have a big, nasty dude in the middle of the defensive front.

Running back:

We’re seeing how teams value tailbacks. I don’t make the rules.

Both guards:

The interior offensive lineman just aren’t as valued as the other spots on the offensive line.

Middle linebacker:

Look, most of them wear the green dot, so it’s not unimportant. It’s just shows how important other spots on the field are to coaching staffs.

Fullback:

Some teams don’t even use the position much.

OK, that’s my list, but it doesn’t mean I’m correct. You know we value your opinion in this community. Hit the comment section below and let us know your list.