Silver Minings: Davante Adams is a good bet to have more than 1,500 receiving yards

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is looking for a career milestone in the 2023 NFL season as he tries to record his third straight season with more than 1,500 receiving yards.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s a good bet to accomplish the feat. He is a 2-1 favorite to break the 1,500-yard receiving mark. He is tied with Miami Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill for the second lowest (best) odds of any receiver to get more than 1,500 yards. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has the lowest odds at +130.

Like Adams, Jefferson, a fourth-year player, has had back-to-back 1,500-yard receiving years in the past two seasons. Adams, in his 10th season, had his first 1,500-yard season in 2021, his final year with the Green Bay Packers. He had 1,553 receiving yards and he had 1,516 yards for the Raiders last season after his blockbuster trade.

If Adams can stay healthy and new starting Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can get him the ball enough, this is a good bet.

In other Raiders’ news: