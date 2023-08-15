Tyler Hall ready for first full season in Las Vegas

While last season was very disappointing for the Las Vegas Raiders, one silver lining was the emergence of cornerback Tyler Hall. On a surface level, Hall’s stat line was modest with just 20 total tackles, two for loss, one sack and four passes defended, but his journey to the desert made his campaign special.

After going undrafted out of Wyoming in 2020, Hall signed with the Atlanta Falcons and bounced back and forth between the Falcons’ practice squad and active roster before getting released during the following year’s training camp. He got picked up by the Los Angeles Rams but never saw the field during the Rams’ Super Bowl run.

Then, Hall suffered an injury toward the end of camp last season and the Rams let him go. He was unemployed for about a month before the Raiders added him to their practice squad, and he had to wait another six weeks before getting called up to the active roster.

For the first time since Week 15 of his rookie year, the former undrafted free agent finally got some playing time and made a splash by recording his first career sack against the Denver Broncos on a third down with the Raiders trailing by in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas would tie the game on the following drive and eventually go on to win in overtime.

From there, Hall was a fixture on the Silver and Black’s defense, making three starts and playing in all but one game for the rest of the season. He finished the campaign with an 86.9 grade from Pro Football Focus which was the second-highest mark of any cornerback from Week 11—Hall’s debut—to the end of the regular season.

Now, the Wyoming product enters his fourth NFL training camp and has a chance to not only make the roster but also crack the starting lineup. The biggest difference this time around he’s been able to go through a full offseason program and stay in the same system which should help his cause.

“Like you said, it’s comfortable being there the whole offseason,” Hall told reporters on Wednesday. “Kind of got thrown in the fire coming in [as] a late addition trying to pick up on the installs and stuff like that. But having this whole offseason to go in and dissect our formation, plays and just executing our assignment, it’s been a real big help for my progress on this team.”

But Hall isn’t alone. The Raiders made several additions to their cornerback room this offseason, bringing in Marcus Peters, Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson and David Long Jr. in free agency as well as drafting Jakorian Bennett. Not to be forgotten are returners Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson and Sam Webb.

That’s a lot of competition for last year’s late-season star, but those battles are something he’s embracing during camp.

“I would just say it’s been a healthy competition,” Hall said of the crowded position group. “A lot of guys in our room are guys who want to prove themselves I would say. So, It’s been a healthy competition, everybody’s learning from each other and trying to get better each day.”

How does Hall stay confident amidst all of this? By taking things day by day.

“I would just say I just take it a day at a time. The more snaps and reps I get, game experience, that’s just where the confidence just grows within the defense and just knowing my assignment and understand what I’m supposed to be doing at all times.”

His first opportunity to show everyone what he’s capable of in 2023 will come this Sunday as the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in the team’s first preseason game. All eyes should be on Hall and if they aren’t, picking up where he left off last season is the best way he can force people to pay attention to him.