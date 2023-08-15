Raiders training camp: Tyree Wilson’s timeline

The Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2023 NFL season in 26 days at the Denver Broncos.

It’s been 26 days since the Raiders’ rookies have reported to training camp. The rookies have been putting in nearly a month of work in preparation of the season without the showcase of their class, defensive end Tyree Wilson.

The No. 7 overall draft pick has yet to practice due to a foot injury he suffered last November at Texas Tech. The team expected this delay and there has been recent signs that Wilson will, indeed, soon hit the practice field.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels indicated last week he thought Wilson was getting closer to being activated from the Non Football Injury List and Sports Illustrated reported that Wilson is getting close to being activated.

Still, the clock is ticking in terms of him being ready to face the Broncos.

In reality, the target activation date for Wilson should be no later than next Monday, August 21. That would give him three weeks of practice to get ready for the season. Wilson has been mentally preparing for the season since he’s been drafted, but the truth is he hasn’t done true football activity in nine months.

So, even though, he will be healthy to work when he is cleared, he will need to shake off the rust while trying to catch up for the time missed as an NFL rookie.

If he is activated by next Monday, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders’ coaching staff feels like he is ready to get some playing time in the final preseason game, at Dallas, on August 26.

It would be nice for Wilson to get some playing time in the preseason since he’s been out for so long. but that might not be feasible.

So, there is a good chance Wilson will make his NFL debut in the regular season. Will it be in Week 1?

Time will tell, but he better be activated soon if that’s going to happen.