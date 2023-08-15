Raiders news: Brandon Parker put on injured reserve

Veteran Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Brandon Parker will miss his second straight season because he has been put on the injured reserve.

The Raiders made the move Tuesday and replaced Parker on the roster with wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

#Raiders placed Brandon Parker on IR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2023

There was no reason given why Parker was put on the injured reserve. All players put on the injured reserve before the season begins are out for the season, so it must be serious. Last August, Parker was placed on the injured reserve with a triceps injury.

The new Las Vegas regime brought back Parker on one-year deals each of the past two offseasons. Parker has received a total of $722,000 in signing bonuses the past two offseasons. He received $475,000 in guaranteed money this year.

Parker, 27, will be a free agent again next offseason. He was the first pick of the third round in 2018, The first year of Jon Gruden’s return. Parker has started 32 games from 2018-21.

With Parker out, Justin Herron and undrafted rookie Dalton Wagner may have an easier path to the 53-man roster, which will first be set August 29.

Zuber, 26, spent time on the Raiders’ practice squad last season and was cut in April. He played four games with the New England Patriots (with this brass) in 2020. Zuber’s best chance in a crowded wide receiver room is to make the practice squad again.