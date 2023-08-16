Raiders 2023 preview: Meet Chris Lacy

One lower-level player who shined at parts of the Las Vegas Raiders’ minicamp and OTA and early in training camp was wide receiver Chris Lacy.

Let’s take a closer look at Lacy as he prepares early in training camp to make a push for the 53-man roster in Las Vegas.

Age:

27.

College:

Oklahoma State

NFL stops:

New England Patriots (2018), Detroit Lions (2018-19), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Chicago Bears (2021), Raiders (2022-present)

Stats:

He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019 when he appeared in seven games with the Lions. He has played in eight career games and he has three career catches for 60 yards.

Ties to franchise:

He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago by the Patriots. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were with the Patriots at the time.

When he became a Raider:

The Raiders signed Lacy during training camp last August and he was cut two weeks later. He was signed to the practice squad a moth later and has been in the program since

His challenge:

The Raiders are extremely deep at wide receiver and there is little chance for a player like Lacy to breakthrough. But it’s not impossible.

Best-case scenario:

Look, every training camp in every NFL city, there are unheralded wide receivers who shine. it’s just a position where players have a good chance to look great in shorts. But Lacy has been around the program awhile, so maybe he’s ready to take the next step. I think another run at the practice squad is much more likely than him securing a spot on the initial 53-man roster in less than two weeks

.