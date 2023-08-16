Raiders news: Tyree Wilson cleared to practice

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a big boost now that first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson has been cleared to practice.

Tyree Wilson, the @Raiders first-round draft pick, has been taken off PUP list and cleared to practice — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 16, 2023

The edge rusher from Texas Tech was placed on the Non Football Injury list July 21 when the team’s rookies starting training camp. That move with Wilson, the No. 7 overall draft pick, wasn’t totally shocking. There were indications he would be ready for training camp. Wilson, who missed all of the offseason and the June minicamp, was hurt in college with a foot injury.

Wilson will begin his training camp as the Raiders are beginning two days of joint practices at the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. This great timing for Wilson as he will get some work against a different team right away, but expect him, overall, to be brought along slowly.

Wednesday morning, Raiders coach indicated that would be the case.

Barring a setback, he should be ready for Week 1 at the Denver Broncos on September 10. Wilson is expected top play behind standout pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones as a rookie.

The Raiders are hopeful that their defense is ready to improve from recent years. The fact that Wilson is now joining the unit in a push tp be ready for the season opener is a promising sign.