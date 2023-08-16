Silver Minings: Is Aidan O’Connell a worthy Rookie of the Year bet?

There is a lot of excitement this week about Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell after his outstanding debut in a 34-7 Raiders’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The fourth-round pick from Purdue completed 15 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown passes. Two of his incompletions were dropped. O’Connell very much looked the part as he flashed his accuracy, intelligence and poise.

So, would it be wise to invest into this rookie? The opportunity is there. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have O’Connell priced as a 100-1 longshot to be the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year.

O’Connell is a huge longshot, of course, because he is slated to be the Raiders’ third-string quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and his backup Brian Hoyer. yet, we all know Jimmy G.’s injury history.

So, why not take a shot with O’Connell is gambling is your thing.

