Raiders Reacts Survey Preseason 1: What is your confidence level?

The Las Vegas Raiders fans are riding high after a 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Aidan O’Connell stole the show with an excellent passing day, leading the team to their first preseason win.

Hopefully, the momentum of the performance can carry into the joint practices this week with the Los Angeles Rams. Raiders might have an opportunity to surprise this year if they execute at a high level.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask for your confidence in the team going forward. Raider Nation can’t stop talking about the game and where the team might be headed. Let us know your thoughts below.