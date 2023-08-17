Silver Minings: Strong pre-game experience at Allegiant Stadium

We are about to start the third season in which fans will be in attendance at Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.

Despite the small sample size, the Raider and Las Vegas marriage has resulted in positive results when it comes to the game-day experience for fans at the fabulous new building.

According to a recent study by Bookies.com, the pre-game experience for Raiders’ games at Allegiant Stadium ranks as the 11th best in the NFL. That’s upper level and pretty good.

The study was based on a formula using tailgating, location, atmosphere around stadium and whether it’s family friendly. Allegiant Stadium checks a lot of those boxes.

Here’s to another great season in that beauty of a building.

